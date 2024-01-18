A digital exhibition themed around intelligence and strategy, "Contact Istanbul" ("Temas Istanbul") is dedicated to the 97th anniversary of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), at Istanbul's Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

Under the titles of "Homeland," "Tradition," "Future" and "Pride," the exhibition defines four conceptual sets that determine the main principles of the institution's history. Through objective and visual language, the exhibition explores areas that shape and guide institutional culture and intelligence, along with global events related to defense, technology and digital transformation.

The exhibition can be visited until Feb. 11.