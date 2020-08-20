"De Artium," an initiative to bring together artists, curators and art enthusiasts on the same platform to make digital art accessible to all, will meet art lovers at Contemporary Istanbul.

The website of the initiative – which plans to create a media platform that makes significant changes in the life experiences of places and makes an impact in the world with software developed by a Turkish team – will introduce untried innovations in Turkey.

The artistic directors of the project are Hakan Yılmaz and Mehmet Ünal, while its curator is Esra Özkan and its architectural designer is Ecem Dilan Köse.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) regarding the project, Yılmaz said: “During this period when we are all staying at home for a while due to the pandemic, we have set out to make the artists and curators who produce digital art accessible, support them and establish a relationship with them. We want to bring together artists, curators and art lovers on the same platform with a new initiative in the field of digital art in Turkey to ensure that it is accessible to everyone. De Artium’s works will meet the audience for the first time in December at Contemporary Istanbul.”

Stating that they will offer the works of many local and international artists to viewers with different curations and membership models, Yılmaz noted: “Unlike other platforms, we want to offer a curation to art lovers and tell the stories of artists and their work through the curators’ suggestions. In this context, digital artwork, which will be rented via the web through different monthly subscriptions, will be on display in homes, offices and public spaces. Works can be accessed not only through the website but also via a mobile app.”

Digital artwork can be accessed on De Artium's website with monthly subscriptions and can be easily exhibited in living spaces. Art lovers will be able to enjoy the works of artists participating in the initiative at home, changing the spirit of their spaces through different experiences.

De Artium will offer artists different resolution options thanks to its algorithm created with the help of artificial intelligence. This algorithm will also serve as an archive to preserve digital art and to pass it on to future generations.

Minimizing the cost and logistical barriers of accessing art, De Artium will offer the opportunity to acquire original and edited works of local and international artists in different curations through membership programs. De Artium's works will be featured for the first time at Contemporary Istanbul from Dec. 16-20.