Istanbul's Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) prepares to host "Dervish," an exquisite theatrical production intertwining the essence of Anatolian culture, the lyrical brilliance of 13th-century Turkish poet Yunus Emre, and the expressive arts of music, dance and poetry.

Scheduled to be staged on Jan. 9, the production is curated to honor Emre's quest for love, truth and human connection, and promises an unforgettable spectacle. Penned by Iskender Pala, a well-known Turkish author, historian and academic, directed by Ömer Faruk Belviranlı and featuring the stellar performances of Poyraz Deniz Genç as Yunus Emre and Kemal Topal as Tabduk Emre, "Dervish" appears as an ode to Anatolian culture.

Anadolu, the abode of knowledge, the cradle of enlightenment and the arena of valor where the pen meets the sword; a realm thriving in the mind, hand, heart and language of Anatolia.

From the wisdom of Ahmad Yasawi, a Turkic poet and Sufi, who sowed the seed in the steppes, to the voice of Islamic scholar Haji Bektash Veli, Yunus Emre augmented the voices and thoughts of the language of Anatolia. He stands tall as a cultural monument of Anatolia – an identity, an inspiration, a man of thought, faith and beyond all, a "dervish."

The production also brings forth the struggle of Anatolian Turks against Mongol invasions, famines and droughts. It encapsulates the heart and soul of the essence of being Turkish. It also tells the story of Yunus, starting as a villager before entering the Taptuk Monastery, depicting the maturation of his love for Allah, the exaltation of Islamic mysticism, and the heavenly hymns and folk songs that speak the language of peace and friendship.