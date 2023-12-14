Renowned photographer Sara Rodrik's latest exhibition, titled "Desert Hours-Namibia," invites visitors to a journey through the mystical ambiance of Namibia's Namib Desert.

In her eloquent portrayal, Rodrik unveils the Namib Desert, a haven surrounded by sandy landscapes, embodying a sanctuary for those seeking solitude, voluntary exiles and even fabled characters.

Through the lens of her camera, every living being, from plants to animals, becomes interconnected, fostering a sense of kinship. The extreme temperatures and unfamiliar species cease to pose threats as a sense of unease gives way to an indescribable tranquility.

A photograph from Sara Rodrik's "Desert Hours-Namibia." (Photo courtesy of G-Allery Rooms)

Rodrik, much like an attentive teacher observing the development of her students, meticulously captures the essence and trajectory of the Namib Desert with her camera. With over 20 years dedicated to the art of photography, she translates the enigmatic language of the "Desert" through her thoughtful images, drawing from the wealth of her past geographical experiences.

Her photographs not only capture the whispered secrets of the desert but also question its existence as a symbolic image. In the presence of nature's grandeur, she redefines humanity's posture, reasserting the infinite expanse and unique aesthetics of the desert.

A photograph from Sara Rodrik's "Desert Hours-Namibia." (Photo courtesy of G-Allery Rooms)

Like Bach's "Goldberg Variations," where similarities intertwine with distinct nuances, Rodrik encapsulates the desert's eternity and distinctive aesthetics, presenting them in a cohesive yet diversified unity within her photographs.

Light dictates the rhythm of the photograph, while composition forms the melody. The sands obediently yield to the desires of the wind, aiming to encapsulate simultaneously all civilizations lost in the sands of the past, those that will emerge in the future, and those passing by today.

The exhibition, marking Rodrik's fourth solo show, will be showcased at G-Allery Rooms until Dec. 31.