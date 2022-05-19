Colorful, snowy, enchanting aerial shots from around Turkey

As summer sets in across Turkey, beautiful and magical landscapes have lent themselves to cameras for enchanting aerial shots, from the yet not-melted snowy mountain tops in the northeast to the blossoming fields of the south, many famous locales around Turkey awaken a sense of wonder in many people.
An aerial view shows colorful fields in Tunceli, Turkey, May 7, 2022.
