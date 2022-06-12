Walt Disney's 1967 "The Jungle Book" is among the best classic movies ever made with its lovable characters and catchy tunes.
A new exhibit at the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco is now paying tribute to the animated masterpiece, tracing the making of the original "Jungle Book" film, one of the most popular Disney cartoons of all time, on the occasion of its 55th anniversary.
"The Jungle Book" is based on the novel of the same name by Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936), but Disney turned the Brit's story of Mowgli, who grows up in the Indian jungle raised by wolves, into a considerably more light-hearted version peppered with memorable songs.
Curated by long-time Walt Disney character animator Andreas Deja, "Walt Disney's The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece" showcases over 300 exhibits, including original drawings, models, posters and film clips.
The exhibition is set to open in California on June 23 and will run until Jan. 8, 2023.
