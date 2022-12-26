Istanbul's Panorama 1453 History Museum opens its doors to a dazzling show "Dream of Sultan Mehmed," reflecting the conquest of the iconic city.

The digital installation recreates the moment of conquest of Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 23, 2022. (AA Photo)

With its out-of-the-box approach, the show is created by digital effects, detailing the historical moment of Istanbul's conquest. Ipek Marangoz from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) cultural department said: "We want to create reasons for people to socialize." She also highlighted how art should be accessible to every walk of life.

Given the museum's spectacular full panoramic view, Marangoz emphasized it is one of the first examples in the world. The IBB opened the museum to the public in 2009.

She also noted that they have made some innovations to make the museum more dynamic and experiential. "The conquest of Istanbul can be viewed with light, sound and visual mapping in the closed dome of the museum," Marangoz said.

The nearly 10-minute 3D show tells how Fatih Sultan Mehmed fulfilled his passion for conquering Istanbul step by step. It carries the long-established history of Istanbul, the post-conquest period and the multifaceted leadership personality of Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror.

"Besides the enthralling show, visitors will observe the exhibition 'Portraits of Sultan' brought from the Atatürk Library before the screening, and Nusret Çolpan's 'Conquest in Miniatures' selection after the screening,” she concluded.