Here's how famous 'Queen's Gambit' chessboards are made

by French Press Agency - AFP Mar 09, 2021 11:23 am +03 +03:00

The "Queen's Gambit" miniseries has become a huge hit with viewers since it premiered in October last year. The show also brought fame to Rechapados Ferrer, a Spanish chessboard manufacturer, whose sales have soared since being featured on the popular Netflix series.

An employee of Rechapados Ferrer makes chessboards in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

Employees of Rechapados Ferrer make chessboards in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

A picture shows colored wood planks that will be used by Rechapados Ferrer to make chessboards in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

An employee of Rechapados Ferrer makes a chessboard in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

An employee of Rechapados Ferrer makes chessboards in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

An employee of Rechapados Ferrer makes chessboards in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

An employee of Rechapados Ferrer makes a chessboard in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

An employee of Rechapados Ferrer makes a chessboard in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

An employee of Rechapados Ferrer makes a chessboard in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

An employee of Rechapados Ferrer makes a chessboard in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

An employee of Rechapados Ferrer makes chessboards in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

An employee of Rechapados Ferrer makes a chessboard in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

Chessboards made by Rechapados Ferrer at a production site in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

An employee of Rechapados Ferrer looks at finished chessboards in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

Employees of Rechapados Ferrer make chessboards in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

An employee of Rechapados Ferrer looks at finished chessboards in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

An employee of Rechapados Ferrer looks at finished chessboards in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

A chessboard made by Rechapados Ferrer seen at a production site in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

