Here's how famous 'Queen's Gambit' chessboards are made

The "Queen's Gambit" miniseries has become a huge hit with viewers since it premiered in October last year. The show also brought fame to Rechapados Ferrer, a Spanish chessboard manufacturer, whose sales have soared since being featured on the popular Netflix series.
An employee of Rechapados Ferrer makes chessboards in La Garriga near Barcelona, Spain, March 5, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.