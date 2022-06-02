RED art Istanbul, an Istanbul-based gallery, will host contemporary artist Hamid Tolouei Fard's exhibition, "Tintin in Istanbul" on June 4-18.

Fard, one of Iran's most famous contemporary artists and a master of calligraphy, has been reinterpreting today's pop culture elements with calligraphy. He has held many solo exhibitions around the world, and his works are also displayed in important collections and modern museums in many cities such as Berlin, Dubai and Los Angeles.

A work by Hamid Tolouei Fard.

In his latest exhibition in the Turkish metropolis, the artist portrays the famous comic character Tintin in various Istanbul landscapes. Fard, who followed the character's adventure in Istanbul that took place in the 1961 movie “Tintin and the Golden Fleece” from a different perspective, presents Istanbul in his own eyes through Tintin.

The exhibition, which will be held for the first time in Turkey, also includes very impressive digital versions of the works within the RED art Istanbul application.