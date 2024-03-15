An exhibition organized by the Presidential Communications Directorate is expecting visitors as part of the commemorations for the March 18 Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs’ Memorial Day on Monday.

The "Goodbye Exhibition" ("Allahaısmarladık Sergisi") will be launched by the Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun at 9:30 a.m. (local time) at Istanbul’s iconic Sirkeci Train Station.

Similar to a time capsule with authentic objects in memory of the groundbreaking national victory the exhibition was meticulously curated by Seyit Ahmet Sılay to reflect the true face of the war.

The collection, which includes a diverse array of precious artifacts, including medical supplies, military clothing, emotional letters, medals, weapons and souvenirs, which were unearthed from the sea, will take exhibition goers on a travel in time.