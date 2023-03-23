The "Iconography of Turkish Theater: Depictions of Spectacle" exhibition visually portrays Turkish theater through prominent cultural elements such as the Karagöz shadow play, light comedy, a eulogy show on Ottoman culture and entertainment, and juggling. The event will open at the Istanbul Culture University Art Gallery (IKUSAG)

Having hosted over 100 exhibitions featuring works from renowned artists such as Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu, Tan Oral, Süleyman Sait Tekcan, Yasemin Aslan Bakiri, Isa Celik and Izzet Keribar, it is an important cultural institution that has played a vital role in promoting and supporting the arts. The art goers can witness the mise en place of classical Turkish performance art through vivid paintings.

The exhibition can be visited until April 19.