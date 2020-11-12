An exhibition promoting Turkish culture through various traditional goods opened in the Japanese city of Nagoya on Wednesday. The “Exotic Turkish Bazaar” show is hosted by the Turkish Embassy in Tokyo.

Held in a local shopping mall, the exhibition’s inauguration was attended by Turkey’s Ambassador to Japan Hasan Murat Mercan along with representatives of Turkish society and culture aficionados. Guests at the opening ceremony enjoyed a performance featuring the saz, a traditional Turkish string instrument.

Turkish handcrafts are seen the exhibition in Nagoya, Japan, Nov. 12, 2020. (AA Photo)

Among the items on display at the exhibition are Turkish delight, leather products, woven rugs and handcrafted knickknackery. The show will run through Tuesday.