Istanbul Concept, which has a rich portfolio of local and international artists and designers, is hosting the solo exhibitions of two new artists: Gabrielle Reeves and Serra Kuşkaya.

'The Strangest Adventures'

In her third solo exhibition "The Strangest Adventures," Gabrielle Reeves expresses the female experience in a largely forgotten historical context. She conveys the process of existing as an individual and a woman, as well as change, transformation and development through her works. The places she focuses on in the exhibition are, in her own words, the U.S., Wyoming where she was born and raised, and then Türkiye where she settled. The paintings and drawings express the intrinsic nature of the history of play, family and place in her past. The artist's works in her third solo exhibition explore the space between wildness and play, which interact with both "dangerous elements" and social harmony.

"Practice Round" by Gabrielle Reeves, gouache on paper. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Concept)

'Caution Fragile'

"Caution Fragile" is the first solo exhibition of Serra Kuşkaya, who completed her academic education in Istanbul and continues her work in her Fethiye studio today. The artist, presented to the art community with great enthusiasm by Istanbul Concept Gallery, transforms the landscapes she saw during the journey, the living spaces we share, in short, our habitat into our common stage, starting with her story that began with her decision to leave Istanbul.

While Serra Kuşkaya reveals these contradictions in her paintings, she invites us to think about our living practices with her compositions that she builds using the aesthetics of waste materials. Will we continue to live our lives recklessly, trusting the warning "Caution Fragile" on the boxes that we entrust our most fragile belongings, or will we heed this warning?