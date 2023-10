In Antalya, Türkiye, search and rescue teams displayed Turkish and Palestinian flags at sea to draw attention to Israel's attacks on Gaza.



Search and rescue teams from the Human Rights and Freedoms Humanitarian Aid Foundation (IHH) and the Novi Grad Municipality of Bosnia-Herzegovina conducted a flag-bearing demonstration at sea to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza while conducting training activities at Konyaaltı Beach in Antalya.

AA