Rahmi M. Koç Museum is inviting those holed-up in their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak to enjoy a virtual tour of the items it has on display. A computer or a smartphone is all you need to examine over 14,000 objects currently housed at its location in Istanbul's Hasköy district.

The museum – the only one of its kind in Istanbul to showcase the country's cultural and industrial history in one place – will be closed to visitors at least until March 31 as part of the measures implemented due to the virus outbreak. However, visitors can still see the fascinating artifacts it has on offer via Google Street View.

The 23,000-square-meter area of the museum, including indoor and outdoor areas, offers a nostalgic train tour, submarine ride, carousel and fairground, as well as a host of aircraft and classic cars to examine. Visitors of all ages can embark on a fascinating journey, discovering the history of industry, transportation and communication from past to present thanks to the museum's rich collection.

Integrated with Google Street View, Google Maps and Google Earth, many public areas around the world can now be seen through panoramic images along the streets. Google Street View, obtained by combining panoramic images with photographs, is now available for Rahmi M. Koç Museum, along with a number of other venues in Turkey.