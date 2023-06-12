World-renowned electronic violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling will meet her fans in Istanbul on the evening of July 19.

Stirling, who has become one of the most innovative stars of the 21st century, will come to Istanbul to perform at Turkcell Vadi.

The American artist gained fame with four Billboard chart-topping albums and two Billboard Music Awards, including Best Dance/Electronic Album, with her third studio release, "Brave Enough." Her holiday album, "Warmer in Winter," reached No. 1 on the Billboard, Amazon and iTunes Holiday Album charts upon its release, and its lead single, "Carol of the Bells," made history as the only instrumental song to enter the Top 10 on AC Radio.

Stirling, who ranked fourth on Forbes' 2015 World's Highest-Paid YouTube Stars list, entered the Dance/Electronic Album Chart at No. 1 with her fifth studio album, "Artemis."