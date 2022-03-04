Daily Sabah logo



A week of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

by agencies Mar 04, 2022 9:28 am +03 +03:00

Helena, a 53-year-old teacher stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv, Feb. 24, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A refugee child fleeing from Ukraine gestures when waiting for transport at Nyugati station, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A Ukrainian man stands in the rubble in Zhytomyr on March 02, 2022, following a Russian bombing the day before. The shelling killed at least 3 people and injured nearly 20 according to locals and local authorities, destroyed a local market and at least 10 houses on March 1, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team wait to board a transport plane bound for eastern Europe on a deployment launched in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, U.S., March 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv, Feb. 24, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Children look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv as they say goodbye to their father at Kyiv central train station in central Kyiv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Children who fled the conflict from neighboring Ukraine play on the floor of an event hall in a hotel offering shelter in Siret, Romania, Feb. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People around the globe protested against the Russian invasion, with many cities lighting their landmarks in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

People, seen through a large Ukrainian flag, wave Ukraine's flags during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A church is seen through the broken window at a residential building, which locals said was damaged by recent shelling in the separatist-controlled town of Horlivka (Gorlovka) in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Local militiaman Valery, 37, carries a child as he helps a fleeing family across a bridge destroyed by artillery, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 2, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Ukrainian troops escort a man who they suspect is a Russian agent in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A member of the Territorial Defense Forces stands guard at a checkpoint, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A member of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine holds a weapon, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters extinguish a fire at a warehouse that caught flames, according to local authorities, after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the village of Chaiky in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Natalia, 57, cries as she says goodbye to her daughter and grandson on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region, Feb. 24, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People walk in a line after disembarking from a Ukrainian train at the station in Przemysl, Poland, March 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an interview with foreign media in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A blast is seen at the TV tower, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine exit a tent at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, March 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

This general view shows damage to the upper floors of a building in Kyiv, Feb. 26, 2022, after it was reportedly struck by a Russian rocket.

(AFP Photo)

People take shelter in the basement of a school as air raid siren sounds are heard amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial view shows a residential building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Zlata, 3 and half year old, fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine with her face painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag stands at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, March 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Hundreds of beds are placed inside a sports hall to accommodate refugees from Ukraine fleeing Russian invasion at the border crossing town of Medyka, Poland, March 1, 2022.

(AP Photo)

This handout picture released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, shows firefighters extinguishing a fire in the Kharkiv regional police department building, which is said was hit by recent shelling, in Kharkiv, March 2, 2022.

(AFP Photo/Ukraine Emergency Ministry press service/Handout)

Members of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine walk towards a rocket case stuck on the driveway following recent shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man reacts at the body of a relative outside a destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv, Feb. 24, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during shelling, at city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive.

(AP Photo)

An ambulance is seen through the damaged window of a vehicle hit by bullets, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

