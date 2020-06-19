Istanbul Modern is offering free admission to dads as a small gift on Father's Day. Those looking for a different activity to do on this special day can bring their dads or children to the museum to discover and experience art.

In addition, great Father's Day gifts are available in the form of Istanbul Modern memberships and at the Istanbul Modern Store, where products are inspired by the works in the museum’s collections with some bearing the signatures of the designers.

Istanbul Modern has six different membership programs from which you can choose to provide your father with a full year of art. The museum always offers a privileged and distinct art experience to all its guests and is guaranteed to be a treat for your father, too.

The special Father's Day selection at the Instanbul Modern Store includes ties inspired by artwork at the museum and reproductions of artwork.