In photos: Thousands flee wildfires in California wine region

by DAILY SABAH Sep 29, 2020 12:45 pm +03 +03:00

The Glass Fire burns a hillside above Silverado Trail in St. Helena, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Tens of thousands of Californians fled their homes in the Napa and Sonoma wine regions as wildfires encroached upon the area, emergency officials said.

(AP Photo)

Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, Sept. 27, 2020.

Some of Napa Valley's best-known vineyards were consumed by an out-of-control blaze that raced through more than 35,000 acres (14,000 hectares), according to state fire agency Cal Fire.

(Reuters Photo)

A Cal Fire firefighter works to save the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, Sept. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A structure is seen engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in Calistoga, Sept. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A vineyard burns from the encroaching Glass Fire in Deer Park, Sept. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, Sept. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Smoke rises over a vineyard as the Glass Fire burns in Calistoga, Sept. 28, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A vine is seen silhouetted from flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, Sept. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Embers fly from a burning tree above a vineyard during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, Sept. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, Sept. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, Sept. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A Cal Fire firefighter works to construct a line during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, Sept. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A melted basketball hoop us seen through a destroy home during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, Sept. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Flames from the Glass Fire consume a vineyard building in St. Helena, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A firefighter with the Santa Rosa Fire Department sprays water into a burning home during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, Sept. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters battle the Glass Fire burning in Calistoga, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, Sept. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

An injured rooster is seen along State Route 12 during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, Sept. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Burned grapes and vines are seen at the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, Sept. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A firefighter from Redwood City looks through the aftermath of a burnt residence in the Skyhawk neighbourhood after the Shady Fire advanced into the community in Santa Rosa, Sept. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A firefighter stands under a cloud of red fire retardant dropped by a plane on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, Sept. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, Sept. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A chimney and fireplace are seen after the Glass Fire came through, in Deer Park, Sept. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, Sept. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A general view of the remains of the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, Sept. 28, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters protect a residence as the Glass Fire encroaches onto a vineyard in Deer Park, Sept. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Local resident Megan Gonzales watches the Glass Fire from a guard rail as it burns in Deer Park, Sept. 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Charred wine bottles rest at Castello di Amorosa, Sept. 28, 2020, in Calistoga, which was damaged in the Glass Fire.

(AP Photo)

Homes leveled by the Glass Fire line a street in the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A staircase stands, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Restaurant at Meadowood, which burned in the Glass Fire, in St. Helena.

(AP Photo)

Flame are visible from the Zogg Fire on Clear Creek Road near Igo, Sept. 28, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Private firefighter Bradcus Schrandt gives an injured kitten water near Ono, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Sept. 27, 2020.

(AP Photo)

