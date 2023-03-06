The Institut français Türkiye in Ankara is organizing 'Francophone Film Days' throughout March in Istanbul, Izmir, and Bursa. This unique selection will screen nine feature films with Turkish subtitles as part of the Institute's Francophone activities.

This unique cultural regalement is being held in collaboration with the Embassies of Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Alliance Française Bursa. The films from participating countries will be shown at the Istanbul and Izmir branches of Institut français Türkiye, as well as at Ankara's Magical Fener Kızılay Cinema and Bursa Çeksanat between March 10 and 26.

The festival aims to highlight the works of talented young filmmakers, especially women, by showcasing the films of five directors – Leyla Bouzid, Luana Bajrami, Julie Lecoustre, Erige City, and the award-winning Belgian Dardenne brothers. The female protagonists play a significant role in the stories told by this young generation of filmmakers.

In addition, "Francophone Film Days" provides moviegoers with the opportunity to watch films that have won or been selected in major international festivals, such as "Tori and Lokita," which won the 75th Anniversary Award at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, and "Olga," which won the Swiss Oscar in 2022.

Florent Signifedi, the audio-visual cooperation attache of France, dubbed the event "The best of French-speaking world's cinema and films by the most talented young directors."

'The Hill Where Lionesses Roar'

The film, directed by Kosovar-French artist Luana Bajrami, centers around the journey of three women who yearn for freedom. The trio is overwhelmed by their troubles and determined to escape their situation. They come together to form a robbery gang, driven by their desire to earn money, overcome their struggles, and embark on a new chapter in their lives.

'Goodbye Happiness'

Nicolas, Charles, William, and Thomas are four brothers with vastly different personalities. After their father passes away, they must come together to honor his final request – to scatter his ashes on the Magdalen Islands. However, the youngest brother, Nicolas, accidentally loses the ashes during their journey to the family's summer home. The film is presented in French, with Turkish subtitles.

A still shot taken from "Under the Fig Trees," by Erige Sehiri.

'Under the Fig Trees'

Amid the trees, young men and women toil away in the summer harvest, attempting to connect and forging intimate relationships as they navigate newfound emotions and flirtations. "Under the Fig Trees," the debut feature film from director Erige Sehiri, made its global debut at the Directors' Fortnight during the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The movie is presented in Arabic with Turkish subtitles.

'Olga'

"Olga" follows the story of a young girl who is a talented gymnast. Despite living in Switzerland, far from her homeland of Ukraine, 15-year-old Olga remains steadfast in her pursuit of excellence. She aspires to secure a spot in the country's National Sports Center and, ultimately, win the Olympic gold medal. However, as she adjusts to a new team, the Orange Revolution in Kyiv profoundly impacts Olga's life. The film features French, Russian, Ukrainian, and Turkish subtitles.

'Tori and Lokita'

In contemporary Belgium, the Dardenne Brothers' film portrays the unbreakable bond between a young boy and girl who embark on a solo journey from Africa to Belgium, only to face the grueling realities of exile. "Tori and Lokita," which premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, received the festival's special 75th Anniversary Award. The movie is presented in French with Turkish subtitles.

A still shot taken from "Casablanca Beats."

'The Way to Happiness'

Saul, a survivor of the Holocaust, fled from Vienna to Brussels as a child. Four decades later, he owns a delicatessen restaurant that pays homage to the world of cinema and is replete with its own unique and enchanting tales. Yet, despite his belief that he has overcome his traumatic past, Saul is confronted with buried memories when he meets Hannah and becomes involved in a friend's film project. The events that transpire lead him to relive his past as a secret child. The film is presented in French and English and is accompanied by Turkish subtitles.

'Casablanca Beats'

Anas, a former rapper, is now a teacher at a cultural center in a fashionable Casablanca district. At the center, Anas imparts her knowledge of hip-hop to young people, teaching them how to express themselves through singing and dancing. However, Anas and her teenage students encounter numerous challenges, including families with strict rules forbidding girls from engaging in such activities. Despite the obstacles, Anas and her students remain steadfast in their determination to overcome them.