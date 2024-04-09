French-American jazz virtuoso Jacky Terrasson, renowned for his innovative piano compositions, is set to grace the stage at Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) in Istanbul on April 12. Accompanied by Sylvain Romano on double bass and Lukmil Perez on drums, Terrasson will captivate audiences with selections from his latest album, "Moving On."

For those unfamiliar with Terrasson's illustrious career, the artist provides insight into his musical journey. Born in Berlin and raised in Paris, Terrasson's passion for jazz was ignited by his mother's modest LP collection, instilling a fascination for improvisation. His move to New York in 1990 marked a pivotal moment in which he immersed himself in the city's vibrant jazz scene, collaborating with luminaries such as Betty Carter and Tony Williams.

"Moving On" represents Terrasson's transition to an independent artist, launching his own Earth Sounds label after years with major labels. The album, a fusion of his French roots and American influences, features collaborations with esteemed musicians and vocalists, showcasing Terrasson's versatility and creative vision.

"Moving On" represents Terrasson's transition to an independent artist, launching his own label, Earth Sounds, after years with major labels. (Photo by Alexandre Lacombe)

In anticipation of the Istanbul concert, Terrasson shares his excitement and insights about his latest work. When asked about the album's genesis and recording process, Terrasson reveals, "It's really hard to say how much time I worked on it since I'm always thinking about a new sound, a different approach to a song or melody, etc."

"I tend to go into recording 75% prepared and leave space for the unprepared, the unknown, the surprises," he elaborated.

Terrasson's approach to recording reflects his dedication to spontaneity and exploration, which is evident in the album's eclectic mix of compositions.

Reflecting on his decision to relocate to France after three decades in New York, Terrasson emphasizes his desire to embrace new artistic horizons while maintaining ties with his dual heritage. With each track on "Moving On," Terrasson invites listeners on a transcendent musical journey, blending genres and narratives to create a new story of sound.