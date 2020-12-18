Daily Sabah logo

Major snowstorm blankets New York, Northeast US

by Agencies Dec 18, 2020 11:00 am +03 +03:00

The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet (1 meter) of snow, broke records in cities and towns across the region, and left plow drivers struggling to clear the roads as snow piled up at more than 4 inches (10 centimeters) per hour.

A boy plays on a mound of snow in front of the skyline of New York City in West New York, New Jersey, U.S., Dec. 17, 2020.

AP Photo

A woman clears a sidewalk using a snowblower after heavy snowfall in Binghamton, New York, U.S., Dec. 17, 2020.

AP Photo

A snowman is seen as snow begins to fall in Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., Dec. 16, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A worker clears snow in Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., Dec. 16, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A woman plays with snow in Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., Dec. 16, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Robert Burck, better known as the "Naked Cowboy," falls after snowfall in New York City, New York, U.S., Dec. 17, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A pedestrian walks through the falling snow in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., Dec. 17, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Snow shrouds the Empire State Building during a snowstorm in New York City, New York, U.S., Dec. 16, 2020.

Getty Images

A man travels on a scooter in Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., Dec. 17, 2020, the morning after a powerful snowstorm hit the northeastern U.S. states.

AFP Photo

A man clears the snow in Old Bethpage, New York, U.S., Dec. 17, 2020.

AFP Photo

People walk in the snow in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., Dec. 17, 2020.

AFP Photo

A snowplow pushes snow near Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., Dec. 17, 2020.

AFP Photo

A mask is seen on the ground amid snowfall in New York City, New York, U.S., Dec. 16, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A person holds an umbrella while walking under the snow in Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., Dec. 16, 2020.

AFP Photo

A man walks near a traffic jam caused by vehicles stuck on a hill during a snowstorm, in Towson, Maryland, U.S., Dec. 16, 2020.

AP Photo

Pedestrians walk along North Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, U.S., Dec. 17, 2020.

AP Photo

A woman waits for a Long Island Rail Road train in the Queens borough of New York City as snow falls at the start of an oncoming snowstorm, New York, U.S., Dec. 16, 2020.

AP Photo

People go sledding on Central Park's Pilgrim Hill in New York City, New York, U.S., Dec. 17, 2020.

AFP Photo

People walk by the skyline of New York City in West New York, New Jersey, U.S., Dec. 17, 2020.

AP Photo

A man cross-country skis along Blackstone Boulevard through fresh snow from a snowstorm, in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., Dec. 17, 2020.

AP Photo

