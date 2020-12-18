Major snowstorm blankets New York, Northeast US

The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet (1 meter) of snow, broke records in cities and towns across the region, and left plow drivers struggling to clear the roads as snow piled up at more than 4 inches (10 centimeters) per hour.

A boy plays on a mound of snow in front of the skyline of New York City in West New York, New Jersey, U.S., Dec. 17, 2020.

AP Photo