In a harmonious celebration of cultural fusion, Londoners are eagerly anticipating the upcoming "From Yamato to Anatolia: A Musical Journey" concert, set to enchant audiences on Feb. 16 at St. John’s Church, Waterloo.

Presented under the auspices of the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) London and with the support of Turkish Airlines, this musical extravaganza promises to be a night to remember. Renowned pianist, composer and lecturer Çiğdem Borucu, in collaboration with esteemed koto virtuoso Atsuko Suetomi, will lead audiences on a transcendent journey through the musical landscapes of Türkiye's Anatolia and Yamato, Japan.

The concert serves as a tribute to the longstanding diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Japan, as 2024 marks a significant centennial milestone in their history. Among the highlights of the evening will be Borucu's original compositions, including the evocative piece "The Visit," dedicated to the memory of the ill-fated voyage of the Ertuğrul Frigate, which set sail from Istanbul to Japan in 1899.