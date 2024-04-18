With the support and contributions of the Consulate General of Greece in Istanbul, "Adrias: A Biography of a Destroyer" will be introduced by the Cyclops Drama Non-Profit Organization, while the "Drama" photography exhibition will be opened at the Galata Greek School on Saturday, April 20. Bartholomew I, the patriarch of the Eastern Orthodox Church, will attend the event.

A photograph from the exhibition "Drama: A Bridge of Friendship." (Photo courtesy of Consulate General of Greece in Istanbul)

"Adrias" was one of the ships of the Greek fleet during World War II. In 1943, amid Greece's occupation by the Germans, it participated in the Allied fleet during the Dodecanese campaign to contribute to the liberation of the Aegean islands. Encountering a German minefield near Kalimnos, it lost its bow and bridge but sustained no damage to its engine room. Despite the severe damage, the captain, chief engineer and crew managed to land it on the shores of Gümüşlük. The residents extended every possible assistance to the Greeks during their 40-day stay before embarking on a journey to Alexandria.

Reflecting on the relationship between Greeks and Turks, renowned musician and author Zülfü Livaneli, referred to as the "ambassador" of Greek-Turkish friendship in his latest book "Fisherman and His Son," will discuss the story of "Adrias" alongside the book's author, journalist Margarita Pournara.

On the same day, the "Drama: A Bridge of Friendship" exhibition will present depictions of the city and its surrounding natural beauty from the Ottoman period to the present day. Of the 135 photographs showcased, 76 are in black and white, reflecting daily life in neighborhoods, markets, cafes and educational and social events. Fifty of these belong to the period between 1896 and 1922, while the remaining 26 spans from 1925 to 1955. Additionally, 59 color photographs, 19 of which depict the contemporary appearance of the town and 40 of the rich nature of Drama, will be on display. Historian Dr. Georgia Bakali will speak at the exhibition dedicated to the city of Drama.

Unfurling the friendship between the two cultures, the exhibition also invites the third, fourth and fifth generations of people from Drama living in Türkiye to share family photographs with the consulate as they will be digitized in Istanbul through their initiative and will later be compiled into a comprehensive book on Drama.

The exhibition will run until May 31.