One of the most talked-about directors of contemporary cinema with his contradictious style, Gaspar Noe's latest movie "Vortex" is now being screened in Istanbul's Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Yeşilçam Cinema.

The movie, in which the award-winning Argentine-French director brings the last days of an elderly couple with dementia to the big screen, can be watched until June 23.

Noe generally disturbs the audience through the themes he tackles, specifically in "Vortex," he deals with the dementia that both his mother and grandmother suffer from. Addressing the disease, he encourages the audience to think about life and death. Also using the split-screen technique, he separately focuses on each individual to reflect on their distance and loneliness.

Dario Argento as Lui and Francoise Lebrun as Elle in a scene from "Vortex." (Photo courtesy of Atatürk Cultural Center)

Legendary director of the horror genre Dario Argento shared the leading roles with Françoise Lebrun and Alex Lutz.

Known for his original and striking cinematic technique and praised by both critics and moviegoers for his films such as "Irreversible," "Enter the Void" and "Love and Climax," his latest movie "Vortex" is written by Noe.

Gasper Noe dedicates "Vortex" to all people who lost their minds by going beyond his usual subjects and technique.

"Vortex," which made its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and attracted great attention from the cinema lovers from the first day it was screened, won the Golden Tulip Best Film Award and the Fipresci Award in the international competition of the Istanbul Film Festival.