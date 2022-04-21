Argentine filmmaker Gaspar Noe, who is known for his psychedelic and flashy filmmaking style, received the Golden Tulip Award in the international contest of the Istanbul Film Festival for his latest drama "Vortex."

The film, focusing on the last days of an aged couple suffering from dementia, was also awarded the FIPRESCI Prize at the 41st Istanbul Film Festival, which was held on April 8-20, said the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) in a statement.

"Vortex" premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Speaking to IndieWire, the Paris-based director, explained that a recent near-death experience had "inspired a very different kind of movie."

"One year-and-a-half ago, I had a brain hemorrhage and almost died. I survived it and miraculously, I did not have any brain damage,” he said.

A still shot from "Klondike."

Noe, 58, said that he spent six months watching the movies of late Japanese film master Kenji Mizoguchi (1898-1956). "It was probably the most peaceful moment of my whole life.”

Noe explained that both his mother and grandmother "lost their mind" and "died of it.”

"It’s just a magical process that some of the brightest people on the planet are some of the first to lose their minds,” he said. "I wanted to dedicate the movie at the beginning to all of the people who lose their minds before they lose their hearts.”

In the international competition, the Special Jury Award also went to "Mariner of the Mountains" by Karim Ainouz.

In the national competition of the festival, "Klondike" by Maryna Er Gorbach won the Golden Tulip Award while Ali Kemal Güven was presented with the Special Jury Award for his "Çilingir Sofrası" ("A Night in Four Parts").

The Best Director Award was given to Tayfun Pirselimoğlu for his movie "Kerr."

Maryna Er Gorbach speaks at the Istanbul Film Festival award ceremony at Istanbul’s Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall, April 19, 2022.

During the festival, films by 164 directors from 43 countries were screened over the course of a dozen days. "A total of 56 films competed in the international and national competitions of the festival,” the statement added.

Here are all winners at this year’s festival:

International Competition

Golden Tulip – "Vortex" by Gaspar Noe

Special Jury Prize – "Mariner of the Mountains" by Karim Ainouz

National Competition

Golden Tulip Best Film – "Klondike" by Maryna Er Gorbach

Special Jury Prize – "Çilingir Sofrası" ("A Night in Four Parts") by Ali Kemal Güven

Best Director – Tayfun Pirselimoğlu for "Kerr"

Best Screenplay – Nazlı Elif Durlu, Ziya Demirel for "Zuhal" and "Ela and Hilmi with Ali"

Best Actress – Ece Yüksel for "Ela and Hilmi with Ali"

Best Actor – Ahmet Rıfat Sungar and Barış Gönenen for "Çilingir Sofrası" ("A Night in Four Parts")

Special Mention – Denizhan Akbaba for "Ela and Hilmi with Ali"

Best Cinematography – Sviatoslav Bulakovskyi for "Klondike"

Best Editing – Buğra Dedeoğlu, Selda Taşkın for "Zuhal"

Best Art Director – Natali Yeres for "Kerr"

Best Original Score – Taner Yücel for "Bana Karanlığını Anlat" ("Tell Me About Your Darkness")

National Documentary Competition

Best Documentary – "Eat Your Catfish" by Senem Tüzen, Adam Isenberg, Noah Amir Arjomand

Special Mention – "Her Şey Dahil" ("All-In") by Volkan Üce

Seyfi Teoman Best Debut Film – "Zuhal" by Nazlı Elif Durlu

National Short Film Competition

Best Short Film – "Our Ark" by Deniz Tortum, Kathryn Hamilton

Special Mention – "Gece Kuşağı" ("The Night Generation") by Yasemin Demirci

FIPRESCI Prizes