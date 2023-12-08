The German rapper of Turkish descent, Mero teamed up with British rapper and DJ Tion Wayne, known for his underground hits in the U.K., for his new single "Savage" produced by Kyree.

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions hit No. 1 in the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand with their song “Body.” Their next song "I Dunno" with Dutchavelli and Stormzy, also became very popular. They're now at the top of the charts again in the U.K. and Europe with their new song with Mero.

Mero gained significant popularity in the German-speaking rap scene. He was born on July 28, 2000, in Rüsselsheim, Germany, and rose to prominence in the late 2010s with his melodic rap style, catchy hooks and relatable lyrics.

Burak Kaçar, also known by his stage name Zen-G (L). (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Zen-G's new maxi single

Burak Kaçar, also known by his stage name Zen-G, is meeting music fans with his maxi single, which consists of two songs in two different styles. Titled "Siyah Beyaz," ("Black and White"), the successful rapper comes with a strong presence, blending hard and rhythmic vocals with house and drill beats, adorned with synth and string melodies.

In the song, Zen-G talks about the feelings of someone experiencing heartache, while simultaneously questioning life. The underlying message of the song is: “We label people we meet, our feelings and our lives as 'black and white,' as good and bad, and act accordingly. This makes understanding the world easier, like a neatly organized chessboard, which our brains prefer.”

Successful rapper Zen-G's maxi single "Siyah Beyaz" will be released under the Sony Music Türkiye label on Dec. 8 on all digital platforms.

In his songs, he usually addresses the neighborhood he grew up in Istanbul and Turkish culture.

Kardelen, one of the most prominent names in the alternative scene with her music blending R&B, pop and orientalist melodies, collaborates with Artz. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Artz, Kardelen collaboration

Kardelen, one of the most prominent names in the alternative scene with her music blending R&B, pop and orientalist melodies, collaborates with Artz, a name we've seen in many record-breaking projects.

Known for hit songs and stunning stage performances, Kardelen and Artz's new song “Kumar” ("Gamble") released on all digital platforms on Dec. 8.

Kardelen and Artz's brand-new song “Kumar” entered the charts on its first day.

DJ Erkan Şen during a concert in London, U.K. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

DJ Erkan Şen in London

Famous producer DJ Erkan Şen met with music lovers in London. Turkish DJ and producer Erkan Şen delivered an unforgettable performance at the luxurious nightclub Kave in London's prestigious Mayfair district.

Presenting select examples of House music, Erkan Şen expressed his pleasure in making music in London and his plans to visit the city more frequently. Mayfair is known as one of the world's wealthiest districts, and Kave is among the region's most popular nightclubs.

Erkan Şen's energetic set captivated London's music enthusiasts, filling the dance floor throughout the night. Erkan Şen is a talented producer and DJ known for his success in Türkiye, and his unique style and approach to music are also making a mark in London.