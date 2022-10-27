As the year of 2022 comes to an end, the most famous brands in the world of fashion celebrate their years of existence on stage. Of all the anniversaries taking place this year, here is the one I had the chance to witness with an enthralling exhibition.

On its 200th year anniversary, one of the world's leading fashion houses Louis Vuitton reveals "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries,” a new exhibition celebrating the brand's out-of-the-box creative vision blending with art in New York City.

It has been always interesting to see how artists interpret their brands through collaborations. Similarly, Louis Vuitton’s newest exhibit welcomes visitors with an inspiring experience, exploring the 200 custom-made and personalized trunks by a selection of "visionaries," including Franky Zapata, Es Devlin, Gökçen Yüksek, Ibrahim Kamara, Refik Anadol, Frank Gehry, British magician Dynamo, Kamil Abbas, Gaetano Pesce, Willo Perron, Francesca Sorrenti, Peter Marino and Arthur Mamou- Mani on Madison Avenue.

The balloon room at Louis Vuitton's "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" exhibition, New York City, U.S., Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Honoring Louis Vuitton's career debut as a trunk maker at just 16 years old, the exhibition also features an immersive experience bringing fashion together with art. With the rooms filled with trunks, the exhibition also features specific events focused on films that tell the brand's history and success aspects for the audience to participate in the celebration.

Exhibition rooms

Upon entering the exhibition, guests are greeted with a short history of Louis Vuitton’s life with a big birthday cake made of Lego bricks.

Also, there is another room filled with balloons for those who keep their inner child alive. Robert Moy transforms ordinary balloons into sculptures through impeccable craftsmanship.

As art and fashion goers look deeper into the exhibition, they will experience 200 new designs of Vuitton's signature trunk from artists around the world. Trunks have meant so many things to so many different cultures around the world for generations. When I visited the exhibition, first I thought that how in the talented hands of these leading contemporary artists an ordinary object, a trunk, can become such a piece of art.

Art displayed at Louis Vuitton's "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" exhibition, New York City, U.S., Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

While navigating an internationally renowned architect, Frank Gehry’s room, you see that the exhibition literally documents 200 years of elegance. Gehry’s artwork called "Tea Party for Louis” plays a key role in the exhibition because Frank Gehry's building, which reveals forms never previously imagined until today, is the reflection of the unique, creative and innovative project that is the Fondation Louis Vuitton.

On the other hand, the exhibition also conveys the messages of German artist Friedrich Kunath through his signature trunk.

"I transformed the wooden trunk into a solid piece of sky, merging the contained, personal object with a notion of the infinite. The sky imagery dissolves the geometric boundaries of the physical trunk, transforming it into a visual of the eternal. The motif is further illustrated with a personal note of the painted character who gazes out into the infinite, alongside text that reads ‘On a Clear Day I Can See You Forever.’ This piece is an ode to the people who are no longer with us, a sentiment that is both personal and illustrative of the great legacy of Louis Vuitton,” said Friedrich Kunath.

The façade of the exhibition building on Madison Avenue for Louis Vuitton's "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" exhibition, New York City, U.S., Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Meanwhile, it was dazzling to see a piece by Turkish artist Gökçen Yüksek. The box has a dual message, one to celebrate Louis and his creativity and the other, the world, namely its beauty and what we need to take care of. He achieves this through the theme of "Alice in Wonderland" – which was created around the same time as the signature trunk. The other room included Ibrahim Kamara’s trunk box showcase with the birds on the box, making the visitors feel as if the birds are returning to their nest.

As I enter to the new room, there is Refik Anadol’s artwork following a distinctive interdisciplinary approach at the intersection of machine intelligence.

Gaetano Pesce’s work was my other favorite, standing as a metaphor for a coffin through trunks.

Kamil Abbas’s idea for the trunk was to get the most use out of something as opposed to it just being a box or turning it into a traditional trunk.

The exhibition will be on display until Dec. 31.