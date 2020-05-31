Güvercinada Castle, located in Turkey's coastal Kuşadası district, has been nominated as a potential UNESCO World Heritage Site, having entered the organization's Tentative List.
According to a statement released by the Kuşadası Municipality, the castle, which lies on the small island of Güvercinada, was presented to UNESCO by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the application processed by the municipality under the file name “Trading Posts and Fortifications along the Genoese Trade Route from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea.” Upon assessment by UNESCO, the castle was rendered eligible to enter the World Heritage Tentative List.
Kuşadası Mayor Ömer Günel stated that the castle has been open to visitors since restoration and landscaping work was first completed. Giving a little background to the fortress, Önel said: “It is known that the castle, which was renovated during Ottoman times, was first built by the Genoese – who came to Kuşadası in the late 13th or early 14th century. It is of great importance that Güvercinada Castle, which is a landmark in our city, has been added to the World Heritage Tentative List by UNESCO – one of the world's most prestigious institutions. I hope it will be good for our city.”
