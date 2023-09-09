Artist Deniz Pelister’s “Human Race” solo exhibition will be displayed at Vision Art Platform in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district.

Pelister invites art enthusiasts to a fascinating journey, which is composed of a series of figurative portraits and paintings that aim to grasp humanistic experiences and spirit.

Inspired by autobiographic stories she came across throughout her lifetime and her personal trips to Africa, Pelisten’s artwork examines the depth of human existence and draws a lively panoramic view of the human journey.

The exhibition will be displayed at Vision Art Platform in the Akaretler neighborhood until Nov. 30.