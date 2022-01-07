Daily Sabah logo

Christian faithful mark Epiphany around the world

by agencies Jan 07, 2022 11:12 am +03 +03:00

Christians around the world on Thursday marked Epiphany, known as the Three Kings Day for Catholics and the Baptism of Christ for the Orthodox, with a series of celebrations.

Orthodox Christian priests take part in the Epiphany service at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A Bright Star of Bethlehem musician waits to perform in the Three Kings Day celebrations in the Morro da Formiga slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Members of the clergy attend Mass for the Feast of Epiphany in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration of Epiphany in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Pilgrims jump to catch the cross during a water blessing ceremony marking the Epiphany celebrations at Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece, Jan. 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Members of the "Cabalgata de Reyes" parade in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Prelates wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on the occasion of an Epiphany Mass celebrated in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Jan. 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A boy holds a wooden cross as men dance in the icy waters of the Tnudzha river during a celebration of Epiphany in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Participants during the "Cabalgata de Reyes" parade in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

An Orthodox priest throws a wooden crucifix during Epiphany celebrations in the port village of Zygi, Cyprus, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration of Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An Orthodox Christian altar boy holds a candle as he walks in a procession during the Epiphany ceremony at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

An Orthodox faithful holds a wooden crucifix during Epiphany celebrations in the port village of Zygi, Cyprus, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A pilgrim holds the cross after it was thrown by an Orthodox priest into the water, during an Epiphany ceremony to bless the sea, on the southeast resort of Ayia Napa, Cyprus, Jan. 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A member of the Pontifical Swiss Guard keeps watch as members of clergy attend Mass for the Feast of Epiphany in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Men dressed as "La Befana," an imaginary old woman who is thought to bring gifts to children during the festival of Epiphany, row boats down the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People parade through the streets as part of celebrations of Three Kings Day in Vilnius, Lithuania, Jan. 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A participant wearing a king costume rides a camel during the Three Kings Cavalcade parade in celebration of Epiphany, also known as the Twelfth Night, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Men jump into the water of a lake in an attempt to catch a wooden cross during a celebration of Epiphany in Sofia, Bulgaria, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Participants wearing angel costumes take part in the Three Kings Cavalcade parade in celebration of Epiphany, also known as the Twelfth Night, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Participants wearing costumes take part in the Three Kings Cavalcade parade in celebration of Epiphany, also known as the Twelfth Night, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A resident lights a candle on an altar at home on Epiphany in Ouro Verde village on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A participant wearing a king costume rides a camel during the Three Kings Cavalcade parade in celebration of Epiphany, also known as the Twelfth Night, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Swimmers hold a wooden cross they retrieved from the Danube river during Epiphany celebrations in Facaieni, eastern Romania, Jan. 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I (R), the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, leads the Epiphany service at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Greek Orthodox faithful kiss a wooden crucifix after it was retrieved in the Golden Horn during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A priest throws a wooden cross in the Danube river during Epiphany celebrations in Facaieni, eastern Romania, Jan. 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Greek Orthodox boys attend a service at the Patriarchal Church of St. George during Epiphany celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

