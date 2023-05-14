Italian writer and composer Richard Cocciante and legendary French composer Luc Plamondon's adaptation of Victor Hugo's immortal love story "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," which has enchanted audiences since its very first performance in 1998, is now being staged again at Istanbul's Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM).

It is presented with a 30-member cast of successful actors who have performed astonishingly around the world, under the direction of Gilles Maheu and choreography by Martino Müller.

The musical, in which every emotion about love is skillfully brought to the stage with magnificent compositions and impressive choreography, will be performed until May 23.

The unforgettable story, presented in its original language of French, once again shines with the performances of the dazzling cast.

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" performance takes place at Zorlu PSM, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 5, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Zorlu PSM)

Italian actor Angelo Del Vecchio plays the role of Quasimodo in three different languages he has performed since 2011. Philippe Tremblay became the youngest actor to play the Quasimodo when he was added to the cast at 19. The role of the beautiful Esmeralda is played by Albanian singer Elhaida Dani, who has won numerous singing competitions in Europe.

The complex character of Frollo, one of the most layered characters in the musical, is played by Robert Marien, who previously made a name for himself in the main cast of Les Miserables.

Eric Jetner plays Frollo's friend, the poet of the streets, and the man whom Esmeralda is forced to marry, Gringoire.

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" performance takes place at Zorlu PSM, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 5, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Zorlu PSM)

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame," a musical which began 24 years ago at Palais des Congres in Paris, entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the "musical with the most audiences in its first year" and continues to attract audiences with the same excitement as the first day.

The songs "Vivre," "Belle," and "Le Temps des Cathedrales" in the musical stayed on the music charts for many years. It has sold over 10 million DVDs, CDs, and over 12 million tickets, performed in over 5,000 shows in 24 countries in 10 languages, and won numerous awards.