In photos: Most devastating cyclone in over 2 decades hits India

by Agencies May 18, 2021 11:54 am +03 +03:00

The most severe cyclone in over two decades hit western India Monday, killing at least 24 people. Almost 100 people were still missing on Tuesday.

A car damaged by trees that fell due to heavy rain caused by Cyclone Tauktae sits on a street in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after Cyclone Tauktae hammered the Gujarat coast on Monday evening.

Vehicles pass through a waterlogged King's Circle amid extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Wind gusts of up to 130 kph (80 mph) smashed seafront windows and knocked over power lines and thousands of trees, blocking roads leading to affected areas, officials said. The colossal swirling system is the latest of a growing number of increasingly severe storms in the Arabian Sea blamed on climate change.

This National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite image taken on May 17, 2021, at 4 a.m. UTC time shows Cyclone Tauktae heading toward Gujarat, India.

(AFP Photo/NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/HANDOUT)

The Pandal of BKC Vaccination center is left in ruins after Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Waves lash a shoreline in Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A tree knocked down by Cyclone Tauktae lays across the road, in Matunga, Mumbai, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A shopping stall damaged by a fallen tree in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae at Prabhadevi, Mumbai, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

People wade through a flooded street due to heavy rain caused by Cyclone Tauktae, India, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A police officer helps a public transport driver cross a flooded street, India, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Waves crash onto the road as Cyclone Tauktae batters Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021.

(Twitter @ompsyram via Reuters)

A man covers himself with plastic to stay dry as he walks along a street in Amreli, India, May 18, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People move a fishing boat to safety along the shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Heavy rain and wind from Tauktae Cyclone batter Airoli, India, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A member of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) uses a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval, India, May 17, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Vehicles drive through flooded streets in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae at Dadar TT Circle, Mumbai, India, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Mumbai police officers work to clear tree branches knocked down by the cyclone, India, May 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A satellite image released by NASA shows Cyclone Tauktae approaching India's western coast, May 17, 2021.

(NASA via AP)

