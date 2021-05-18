In photos: Most devastating cyclone in over 2 decades hits India

Wind gusts of up to 130 kph (80 mph) smashed seafront windows and knocked over power lines and thousands of trees, blocking roads leading to affected areas, officials said. The colossal swirling system is the latest of a growing number of increasingly severe storms in the Arabian Sea blamed on climate change.
This National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite image taken on May 17, 2021, at 4 a.m. UTC time shows Cyclone Tauktae heading toward Gujarat, India.
