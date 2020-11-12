Ukrainian street artist Alex Maksiov painted a three-dimensional image of the iconic Galata Tower on the stairs of Meşrutiyet Street in Istanbul's Beyoğlu district. The painting is expected to draw the attention of photography enthusiasts.

The new work has been added to the painting projects initiated by Beyoğlu Municipality in cooperation with universities to beautify the stairs and walls in different parts of the district. In collaboration with Istanbul Galata University, a beautiful depiction of the Galata Tower was painted on the Meşrutiyet Street stairs by the famous artist Maksiov and university students.

The image of Hezarfen Ahmed Çelebi is also included in the mural on the stairs of Meşrutiyet Street, Istanbul, Nov. 12, 2020. (DHA Photo)

With the completion of the work, which features a scene of colorful images, the stairs were reopened for the use of citizens. Legendary 17th-century Ottoman aviator Hezarfen Ahmed Çelebi, who was painted on the stairs along with the tower, is among the remarkable details of the painting.

Beyoğlu District Mayor Haydar Ali Yıldız said that the stairs were previously decorated with Ottoman painter Osman Hamdi Bey's "Mimozalı Kadın" ("Woman with a Mimos"). Yıldız added that Beyoğlu's cultural, artistic and historical aspects will come to the fore with their ongoing painting projects.