Photos display devastation of disaster of century in Türkiye
by Daily Sabah with AAFeb 06, 20241:20 pm +03 +03:00
Anadolu Agency (AA) photographed the sites destroyed and damaged in the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes with their photos before the disaster, showing the degree of the catastrophe, which killed over 50,000 people
AA
On Feb. 6, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcık district, jolted Kahramanmaraş and shook several provinces, including Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.
AA
Later, at 1.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaraş's Elbistan district struck the region, further exacerbating the impact of the initial quake.