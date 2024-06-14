The Embassy of India in Ankara will host celebrations for the 10th International Yoga Day on June 21, 2024, to honor the ancient practice of yoga.

Recognized for its benefits to health, wellness, and inner strength, this global event will feature multiple sessions across Türkiye.

To commemorate the day and highlight Yoga’s positive impacts on mind and body, the Embassy of India in Ankara will host the main Yoga Day event at the Embassy Lawns from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, June 21, 2024.

In addition to the main event, further Yoga sessions are planned in Nevşehir, Paşabağları Ören Yeri, Cappadocia on Friday, and Yavuz Selim Square in Amasya on June 23.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” aims to underscore the broad benefits of Yoga. Attendees will include notable figures from various sectors in Türkiye, delegates from ministries and embassies, officials, diaspora members, and families.

Ms. Alpana Dubey, Charge d’affaires at the Embassy of India, emphasized Yoga’s role in promoting physical and mental well-being and harmony between humans and nature. “Yoga integrates the body, mind, spirit, and soul, offering a holistic approach to health and well-being that brings peace to our hectic lives,” she said.