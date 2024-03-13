Continuing its tradition of hosting highly acclaimed exhibitions, the Istanbul Cinema Museum is poised to make history again by unveiling previously unseen works by Devrim Erbil. Set to run from April 20 to June 30, the "Inspirations" exhibition will showcase the masterpieces of the poet of canvas alongside those of 34 artist friends. This event, curated by Renk Erbil and organized by Renko London, marks Devrim Erbil's 60th year in art.

Renko London, founded by Renk Erbil, known for pioneering creative projects that transcend the boundaries of Turkish modern art, will crown Devrim Erbil's 60th year in art with a unique exhibition featuring the participation of 34 significant artists, including his friends, mentors and students. As an artist who has observed Istanbul's 60-year history, Devrim Erbil's pieces are inspired by the rhythm and movement of life and depict various aspects of the city.

Veteran artist Devrim Erbil celebrates his 60 years in the artistic world in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Cinema Museum)

The special exhibition commemorating Devrim Erbil's 60th year in art will take place at the Istanbul Cinema Museum, located in a historic building on Istiklal Avenue in Beyoğlu, one of Istanbul's most prominent art and culture hubs, with a history spanning nearly 200 years.