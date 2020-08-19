Pera Museum Learning Programs has prepared a new online workshop for kids aged 7-12 as part of the exhibition “Constructing a Dream: Socialist Realism in Albanian Art.” Children will draw inspiration from the exhibition and turn their thoughts on freedom into slogans and poster designs. The workshop begins Thursday and runs through Aug. 27, and will also be offered on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17.

Pera Learning continues to get children engaged in art and design through online activities at a time when we will still be spending a lot of time at home for the foreseeable future. At the workshop, inspired by Pera Museum's current exhibition, children will experience the transformation of an abstract concept into a powerful slogan and a visual design.

At the workshop, the participants will listen to the songs “Freedom” and “Children's Rights” by musical band Şubadap Çocuk and share their ideas about these concepts. They will then design a poster that expresses a slogan of their thoughts on freedom and visualizes them, inspired by the work “International Children's Day, June 1, 1982” in the exhibition “Constructing a Dream,” which focuses on Albanian social realism through paintings, posters and drawings.

In order to join the free event, children only need some paper and pastels or dry paints at the ready. As spots are limited, you will need to book ahead, however. At the end of the workshops, to be held on the Zoom videoconference application, a certificate will be sent via email.

Art produced at the workshop can also be shared on social media with the hashtag #PeraÖğrenme.