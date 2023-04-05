The Institut français Türkiye has announced its latest exhibition, "Scordatura Istanbul," which promises to be a unique audio and visual journey through the bustling city.

The show features the collaborative perspectives of painter Patrick Singh and musician Jerome Fohrer, offering visitors a fresh and innovative way to see and hear the world-famous city of Istanbul.

Scordatura is a term used in music to describe an alternative tuning of a stringed instrument, such as a violin or cello. It involves changing the standard tuning of the strings to produce a different sound. The term "scordatura" comes from the Italian word "scordare," which means "to mistune" or "to detune." In the context of the exhibition, the unconventional tuning of the instrument can be interpreted as a metaphor for the artists' unconventional approach to seeing and hearing the iconic city of Istanbul, which is the main subject of their work.

The artwork in the "Scordatura Istanbul." (Photo courtesy of Institut français Türkiye)

The artists, hosted in Istanbul as part of the residency program by Institut français, will showcase work and limited edition books on July 22. A book, which will be available for sale at the library, will have only 300 copies printed, and all proceeds will be donated to the "Les notes de l'espoir" ("Notes of Hope") campaign – which supports conservatories and students affected by the earthquake.

"By immersing themselves in the human waves and crowds of Istanbul, the interweaving street networks and adjacent neighborhoods, the piercing sound of emergency sirens, and the chaos of motors, horns, and accelerations, Jerome Fohrer and Patrick Singh have taken on the world city with a unique approach that keeps all senses alert," remarked the French writer Ingrid Thobois.

Artist Jerome Fohrer works in his atelier. (Photo courtesy of Institut français Türkiye)

"In this collaborative work, scents, colors and sounds respond so strongly to each other that, for a moment, we believe the city has permitted us to kiss it as it lies beneath our feet, in the echoes of fog whistles, in smells of sesame and coal."

"The 10 pieces and over 50 images resulting from the duo's great leap into the city's heart become the beginning of a dialogue presented to us, with the responsibility of continuing it," she added.

Patrick Singh is a French visual artist, painter, designer and writer of artistic books and travel journals. For over 30 years, he has dedicated himself to exhibition/installation projects, artist residency programs and publishing projects in many countries. His work is inspired by the societies he passes through and draws strength from the fragility of humanity.

The artwork in the "Scordatura Istanbul." (Photo courtesy of Institut français Türkiye)

Jerome Fohrer, on the other hand, is a bassist, double bass player and composer who believes in free and adventurous music.

Therefore, rather than reading existing scores, he eagerly writes his pages. This choice has enabled him to contribute to many formations with different horizons for over 20 years and travel the world with diverse and original projects.

The exhibition will be open for visits every day except Sundays until July 22.