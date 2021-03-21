Eruption, Çanakkale and sandstorms: Top pictures of the week

A soldier dressed in a World War I uniform takes part in a ceremony to mark the 106th anniversary of the Çanakkale victory, in Çanakkale, Turkey, March 18, 2021.
A woman walks past Drum Tower during morning rush hour as Beijing, China, is hit by the biggest sandstorm in a decade, March 15, 2021.
A migrant child from Central America plays with his own shadow inside the office of the Center for Integral Attention to Migrants (CAIM) after being deported with his mother from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 15, 2021.
A boy runs out from the Nissan auto dealership set ablaze during a protest by a sector of the police force known as Fantom 509 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 17, 2021. The dealership was looted and vandalized after officers stormed and set ablaze some police stations, freeing jailed comrades accused of participating in an alleged coup against embattled President Jovenel Moise last month.
2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom, a native Norwegian who lives full time in Alaska, mushes across Finger Lake during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, U.S., March 14, 2021.
Syrian children light a paper lantern as the Syrian civil war marks its 11th year, March 09, 2021.
Police officer Davis works at the scene outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two-day spas in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., March 16, 2021.
Police detain Patsy Stevenson as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 13, 2021.
A man who was shot during the security force crackdown on anti-coup protesters shows a three-finger salute as he is helped in Thingangyun, Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.