The Pakistan Embassy in Türkiye commemorated Pakistan's 76th Independence Day with an event in Istanbul's Beyoğlu on Monday.

Speaking at the event, a multitude of representatives from political and diplomatic circles were in attendance as the Ambassador of Pakistan to Türkiye Yousaf Junaid took the podium. He characterized the occasion as a momentous milestone, signifying the culmination of a protracted and challenging democratic struggle by the Muslim population of the subcontinent to establish an autonomous homeland.

Junaid underscored the collective responsibility to uphold the principles set forth by the nation's founding leaders and contribute ardently to the sustainable and all-encompassing development of Pakistan. Additionally, he passionately called for an end to alleged human rights violations occurring in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir region.

Furthermore, both Türkiye's and Pakistan's national anthems were played at the ceremony.

Discussing the strong Pakistan-Türkiye bond Junaid remarked: "The connection between our nations is rooted in a profound sense of brotherhood, surpassing the confines of time and geography."

He reaffirmed that both countries have consistently provided unwavering support to each other and will continue to do so.

At the same time, a presentation was made consisting of beverages prepared with the famous Pakistani mangoes, which are gradually finding a wider place in the Turkish market, along with traditional dishes for the participants.

Independence Day

Pakistan's Independence Day, celebrated on Aug. 14 each year, stands as a poignant commemoration of the nation's hard-fought struggle for autonomy. The day symbolizes the culmination of the Pakistan Movement, led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the All-India Muslim League, which ardently advocated for the establishment of a separate Muslim state within the boundaries of British India. The Indian Independence Act of 1947 materialized this aspiration, bestowing sovereignty upon the Dominion of Pakistan, comprising West Pakistan (modern-day Pakistan) and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

"August 14 is the birthday of the independent and sovereign state of Pakistan. It marks the fulfillment of the destiny of the Muslim nation which made great sacrifices in the past few years to have its homeland," read Jinnah's first broadcast to the nation.