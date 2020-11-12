Istanbul Modern, a prominent art gallery and museum of modern and contemporary art, has prepared a range of entertaining and instructive online art workshop programs for children during the midterm break. As part of the online program, children will meet museum experts and create artwork at home from Nov. 16-20.

The museum’s "Online Art School for Kids on Mid-Term Break" program consists of five workshops focusing on different concepts. Children can participate in each workshop, which will be held every weekday.

The workshops begin with a virtual tour of the museum's “Artists in Their Time” collection exhibition or with a live screening from the museum’s renewed collection exhibition. During the screenings, children will analyze works of art with museum experts and participate in a short presentation in which examples from art history are discussed. The children then will create their own artwork using household objects while watching a live art event hosted by a museum expert.

Children will visit “Artists in Their Time” and Istanbul Modern's renewed collection exhibition through virtual tours or live broadcasts during the workshops.

Printmaking

The workshop begins with the interpretation of Ekrem Yalçındağ's “Contrasts,” Tayfun Erdoğmuş's “Untitled” ("Diptych") and Ardan Özmenoğlu's “Istanbulite” and “Berliner,” which are included in “Artists in Their Time,” through a virtual tour of the exhibition. Children will then watch a brief presentation about printmaking touching on its history, the different types and the tools used as well as examples of the process throughout history. Museum experts will teach the children how to use everyday objects to create prints, such as pegs, plastic bottle caps and forks, before encouraging the children to create their own works of art.

The workshop will be held on Nov. 16.

Geo Pictures

The Geo Pictures workshop starts with the interpretation of Adnan Çoker’s “Magenta, Square” and “Hemispheres II,” Seyha Topuz’s “Red V” and Erdağ Aksel’s “Suzan II” form the “Artists in Their Time” exhibition through a virtual tour. Children will then explore the cultural and artistic applications of geometry by watching a presentation. The presentation includes examples from art history and images of papyrus, pyramids, leaves and conifers. In the artistic implementation section of the program, children will create compositions using different geometric shapes they cut while watching the museum expert.

The workshop will be held on Nov. 17.

In the printmaking workshop, children will learn the history, types and tools of printmaking.

Art with Shadows

The workshop begins with the interpretation of Olafur Eliasson’s “Your solar nebula” and “Red emotional globe” and Sarkis’s “Stained Glass of the Innocents” from “Artists in Their Time.” After the virtual tour, children will watch a presentation evaluating how light and shadow are used by artists in sculpture, painting, photography, cinema and animation throughout history. Then, a workshop museum expert will create shadow paintings with baking paper and construction paper. Following the experts’ instructions, children will create their own paintings using the same technique. In the final phase of the program, they will learn how their work changes in different lights.

The workshop will be held on Nov. 18.

My Perspective

The workshop starts with the interpretation of Fatma Tülin’s “Untitled” and Nusret Nurdan Eren’s “Istanbul.” The works will be shown through a live broadcast display from the museum's renewed collection exhibition. Then, children will watch a presentation exploring the subject of still life in art. In the artistic implementation section of the program, children will paint an object that they have selected inspired by Tülin’s work from their own perspective.

The workshop will be held on Nov. 19.

Joined Objects

In the Art with Shadows workshop, children observe how their work changes in different lights

The workshop starts with the interpretation of Kuzgun Acar’s “Untitled” and :mentalKLINIK’s “Double Cherry” from the museum’s renewed collection. Then, children will watch a presentation exploring the art of sculpture. After selecting one of the various materials, including milk boxes, paper towel rolls and plastic bottles, they will use this material to create small sculptures.

The workshop will be held on Nov. 20.

All the workshops will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for children between the ages of 4 and 7 and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for children between the ages of 8 and 12. For detailed information and tickets, visit the museum's website.