Istanbul Modern's current exhibit, "Always Here," showcases a specially curated selection of artworks acquired by the Women Artists Fund, established by Istanbul Modern in 2016, featuring artworks by 11 women artists.

The exhibition's title, "Always Here," pays tribute to the groundbreaking essay "Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?" penned by feminist art historian Linda Nochlin in 1971 for Artnews. This thought-provoking exhibition not only recognizes the historical challenges faced by women artists but also emphasizes their unwavering presence and invaluable contributions to the art world.

Established in 2016 with the aim of supporting and promoting the production of women artists in Türkiye and strengthening their representation in the museum collection by acquiring new works, the Istanbul Modern's Women Artists Fund brings together the acquired artworks for the first time in the exhibition "Always Here." The exhibition presents a narrative within the framework of themes such as body politics, memory and historiography, explored by women artists from different generations who hold a significant place in Turkish art history.

An artwork by Ayça Telgeren, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Modern)

Oya Eczacıbaşı, the chairperson of Istanbul Modern's Board of Directors, stated: "One of Istanbul Modern's primary goals in line with sustainable strategies is to enhance and support the production and visibility of women artists. Through the Istanbul Modern Women Artists Fund, we have added numerous artworks to our museum collection over seven years. We are excited to share these acquisitions with art enthusiasts in the exhibition 'Always Here' in our new building."

Providing information about the exhibition, Öykü Özsoy, chief curator of Istanbul Modern, stated: "The artists featured in the 'Always' exhibition share strong examples of contemporary art with the diversity of subjects in their artistic creations, the variety of techniques and materials they use, and their diligence and courage in creating their unique artistic language. Bearing witness to their era, these artists convey issues such as all forms of discrimination, inequalities, the consequences of migration, concepts of power and belonging, as well as the relationships between memory, space, and historiography, and the devastation caused by ecological disasters in their artworks."