Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Protests, wildfire and flamingos: Top pictures of the week

by DAILY SABAH Aug 30, 2020 12:23 pm +03 +03:00

Picture shows the water buffaloes entering the water in Hürmetçi Marshes wetland in Turkey's Kayseri province.

(AA Photo)

Rescue workers carry Mohammed Bangi, a four-year-old boy, after he was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed five-storey building in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

The 32nd edition of the Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race, a unique event where swimmers have the opportunity to cross between Asia and Europe, was held in Istanbul on August 23, 2020.

AA Photo

TAYK – Eker Olympos Regatta 2020 race started on August 29, 2020, in Turkey's Istanbul.

(DHA Photo)

Law enforcement officers stand behind barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 22, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Crescent moon is seen shining in the sky over Süleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on August 23, 2020.

(AA Photo)

An all-female group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy their time at the sea in safety, in Riva dei Tarquini, near Rome, Italy, August 25, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A part of the Japanese-owned bulk carrier MV Wakashio which ran aground, is seen in this August 21, 2020 picture obtained from social media, off the coast of Mauritius.

(MOBILISATION NATIONALE WAKASHIO /via Reuters)

Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole as protests turn to fires after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 24, 2020. Picture taken August 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man reacts in front of the body of his mother, who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria, in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A couple, Lonnie Gatte and Teri Goleman, kisses after returning to their residence, a 40 foot camping trailer, to find it completely destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, U.S., August 27, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Cal Fire firefighter Anthony Quiroz douses water on a flame as he defends a home during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek, California, U.S. August 21, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Flares go off in front of a Kenosha County Sheriff Vehicle as demonstrators take part in a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 25, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Turkey marks the country’s 98th Victory Day anniversary, which commemorates the resounding defeat of occupying Greek armies at the hands of Turks in the Battle of Dumlupınar on August 30, 1922.

(AA Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.