Protests, wildfire and flamingos: Top pictures of the week

An all-female group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy their time at the sea in safety, in Riva dei Tarquini, near Rome, Italy, August 25, 2020.
Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole as protests turn to fires after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 24, 2020. Picture taken August 24, 2020.
