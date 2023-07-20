Nuri Bilge Ceylan's "In Another Place" exhibition at Istanbul Modern Museum is a highly anticipated and iconic event that brings together the world of contemporary art and the captivating works of this hailed director. With his renowned cinematic language, Ceylan now mesmerizes audiences with his distinct photographic style, presenting a stunning array of portraits taken across diverse geographies, including Türkiye, India, Georgia, China, Morocco and Russia.

The exhibition masterfully weaves a recurring theme found in Ceylan's films, where characters yearn to be "elsewhere" in their lives. Through his lens, he artfully captures the intricate relationships between his subjects and the natural and built environments, creating meticulously crafted photographic atmospheres. Employing dramatic lighting, nuanced colors and tranquil facial expressions, Ceylan's photographs evoke a sense of imagination and emotion, encouraging viewers to reflect on the shared human experiences that bind us together.

The curator of the exhibition, Demet Yıldız Dinçer, Istanbul Modern's Photography Curator and Section Manager, shared her insights on Ceylan's work: "The exhibition reflects the artist's belief that while cultures may change, the essence of humanity remains constant. His works focus on universal human experiences that go beyond local cultures. Just as he highlights the commonalities rather than the differences among his country's people and others in his films, Ceylan now aims to achieve the same with his photographs from different countries."

For Istanbul Modern Museum, showcasing Ceylan's extraordinary photographs is especially significant during the milestone of the new building's inauguration. As the only museum in Türkiye with an independent photography department, Istanbul Modern boasts an extensive collection of over 10,000 works, including historically important photographs dating back to the early years of the republic. Featuring Ceylan's imaginative world, as revealed in his photographs from around the globe, adds a unique and special contribution to the art lovers' experience in the new photography gallery.

Also, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, the acclaimed Turkish director, was met with lengthy applause at this year’s Cannes Film Festival following the premiere of his latest drama, “About Dry Grasses” (“Kuru Otlar Üstüne”).

"Nuri Bilge Ceylan's 'In Another Place' exhibition invites visitors to explore the essence of humanity through his lens, transcending borders and cultures. It is a profound journey that reminds us of the interconnectedness of human experiences and the shared emotions that unite us all," states Oya Eczacıbaşı, chairperson of the board at Istanbul Modern, highlighting the significance of this exceptional exhibition in celebrating the museum's new chapter in contemporary art and cultural expression.

The new building of Istanbul Modern was designed by Renzo Piano, an Italian architect who is one of the most renowned architects of his generation and is known for his innovative designs that blend modernity with sustainability and a deep understanding of the surrounding environment. Istanbul Modern is his first project in Türkiye and the design was planned to focus on the visitors, providing opportunities for all kinds of cultural, artistic and educational activities to contribute to Istanbul's qualified space.