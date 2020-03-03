Istanbul Modern is set to present a day full of art to all women on March 8 to celebrate International Women's Day. Museum entrance, workshops, guided tours and film screenings will be free for all female visitors, while all women shopping at the Istanbul Modern Store will be presented with posters on this special day.

Participants in the workshop, which has been specially prepared for female art lovers in Istanbul Modern, will use various materials such as cloth and cardboard on dummies to create the life story of an imaginary figure. The workshop, scheduled for 5 p.m., focuses on exploring the importance of personal expression in art production and visually expressing emotions and thoughts. The workshop is for 20 people.

The guided tour, on the other hand, focuses on the work of female representatives of modern and contemporary art in the exhibitions “Guests: Artists and Craftspeople” and “Lütfi Özkök: Portraits.” The tour will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Meanwhile, the film "Az én XX. Századom" (“My Twentieth Century”), directed by Ildikó Enyedi, will be screened free of charge for the female audience. The film, starring Dorota Segda, Oleg Yankovskiy and Paulus Manker, was awarded the Caméra d'Or (Golden Camera) in the 1989 Cannes Film Festival. In her first feature film, Ildikó Enyedi questions the position of women in a world shaped by inventors, in a dreamlike style. Awarded in a number of festivals it has joined so far, the film, a warm and poignant story about a woman, also stars Esther Gorintin, Nino Khomasuridze and Dinara Drukarova. The film screening will take place at 1 p.m.

To book a spot in the workshop and guided tour, attendees need to send an email to egitim@istanbulmodern.org.