Eastern fashion shines with nomad culture in Kyrgyzstan's festival

Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Milan, New York ... You get the gist. They all provide unique insight into the world of fashion with famous brands, well-known names, celebrities and haute couture shows. However, one might get the sense that they are a little familiar, featuring mostly western designs.

A model displays an outfit from the collection by Kyrgyzstan's designer Cholponay Almaz Kyzy during the World Nomads Fashion festival Issyk-Kul 2021, at Cholpon-Ata, a resort town on the northern shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, 207 kilometers (129 miles) east of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2021.

AP Photo