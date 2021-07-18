Eastern fashion shines with nomad culture in Kyrgyzstan's festival

Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Milan, New York ... You get the gist. They all provide unique insight into the world of fashion with famous brands, well-known names, celebrities and haute couture shows. However, one might get the sense that they are a little familiar, featuring mostly western designs.
A model displays an outfit from the collection by Kyrgyzstan's designer Cholponay Almaz Kyzy during the World Nomads Fashion festival Issyk-Kul 2021, at Cholpon-Ata, a resort town on the northern shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, 207 kilometers (129 miles) east of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2021.
If you're looking for something unique, World Nomads Fashion festival could be the event you desire.Recently held in Kyrgyzstan's most northeastern region Issyk-Kul, models displayed the finest fashion of nomadic culture, freshening the genre with uniquely beautiful designs in more eastern styles.
A model displays the collection by Kazakhstan's designer Cholponay Zhazira Kabayeva during the World Nomads Fashion festival Issyk-Kul 2021, at Cholpon-Ata, a resort town on the northern shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, 207 kilometers (129 miles) east of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2021.
The international festival includes collections by designers from more than 20 countries, namely: Turkey, Kazakhstan, India, Mongolia, Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, China, Azerbaijan, Bashkortostan, France, Italy, and Russia.
Models display the collection by Russian designer Kima Dongak during the World Nomads Fashion festival Issyk-Kul 2021, at Cholpon-Ata, a resort town on the northern shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, 207 kilometers (129 miles) east of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2021.
A model displays an outfit from the collection by Kyrgyzstan's designer Cholponay Almaz Kyzy during the World Nomads Fashion festival Issyk-Kul 2021, at Cholpon-Ata, a resort town on the northern shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, 207 kilometers (129 miles) east of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2021.
Models display the collection by Kyrgyzstan's designers Nazira Aidarova and Zukhra Kemelbekova during the World Nomads Fashion festival Issyk-Kul 2021, at Cholpon-Ata, a resort town on the northern shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, 207 kilometers (129 miles) east of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2021.
A model displays an outfit from the collection by Kyrgyzstan's designer Cholponay Almaz Kyzy during the World Nomads Fashion festival Issyk-Kul 2021, at Cholpon-Ata, a resort town on the northern shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, 207 kilometers (129 miles) east of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2021.
A model displays an outfit from the collection by Kyrgyzstan's designer Cholponay Almaz Kyzy during the World Nomads Fashion festival Issyk-Kul 2021, at Cholpon-Ata, a resort town on the northern shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, 207 kilometers (129 miles) east of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2021.
A model displays an outfit from the collection by Kyrgyzstan's designer Cholponay Almaz Kyzy during the World Nomads Fashion festival Issyk-Kul 2021, at Cholpon-Ata, a resort town on the northern shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, 207 kilometers (129 miles) east of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2021.
