Istanbul Modern Art Museum is hosting a three-day event called "Müzede Oyun" ("A Game at the Museum") to celebrate April 23, National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

The event aims to connect children with art, and throughout the day, children and their families engage in art activities in different areas of the museum.

The program, supported by United Colors of Benetton, allows families with children between the ages of 2 and 10 to register for free.

Melda Tütüncüoğlu Demir, Istanbul Modern's director of education and social projects, emphasized the museum's significance of April 23 as National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

She stated: "We want children to feel like artists and explorers, which is why we organized this program. We have prepared various activities, including a tour where children find artworks using a treasure map and learn how artists work. In our art space, they create portraits, reflecting on their own."

Demir explained that in the color workshop, children explore creating colors using materials like turmeric, henna and blackberries. She added: "In the 'Art in Fairy Tales' activity, children read dramas with our esteemed theater artists. This year, we also provide Creativity Seminars for parents over three days with different expert educators and artists, offering them various experiences. There is intense demand, and we are trying to accommodate all requests, not turning anyone away. Our slots filled up long ago, but we are still trying not to disappoint anyone."

About 'Müzede Oyun'

The event includes exhibition tours, the "Color Workshop" art application, drama activities under the title "Art in Fairy Tales" and "Creativity Seminars" for parents.

The program starts with an unfinished fairy tale. During the exhibition tours, children help the tale's characters, who have lost their places in the pictures, find their way back using maps and puzzles. By doing so, they ensure a happy ending for the story.

Participants of the children's festival and their families also meet inspiring actors through their creations in the Istanbul Modern Library.

Throughout the festival, Istanbul Modern also offers a series of seminars for parents led by expert speakers. These seminars focus on child development and aim to provide parents with tools to create a road map for their children's growth.