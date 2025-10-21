The third exhibition of the international photojournalism contest "Istanbul Photo Awards 2025," organized by Anadolu Agency (AA), has opened in New York.

Following evaluations by an international jury, 29 photographers were honored across 10 categories. The winning photographs are currently on display at the Blue Gallery in New York, after previous exhibitions in Ankara and Istanbul.

The award-winning photographs on display are seen during the third exhibition of the "Istanbul Photo Awards 2025" international news photo competition, Blue Gallery, New York, U.S., Oct. 20, 2025. (AA Photo)

Now in its 11th year, this year’s competition attracted submissions from photographers representing 114 nationalities, with nearly 22,000 photos entered.

Visitors to the exhibition have the opportunity to explore powerful images documenting pressing global events – from Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza and devastating floods in East Africa to volcanic eruptions in Iceland and athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The photos also highlight the resilience of Afghan women, survivors of Sednaya Prison, Brazilian surfers battling massive waves and migrants undertaking perilous journeys.

The exhibition at Blue Gallery will be open to the public until Oct. 26. Afterward, the award-winning photographs will be exhibited for a second time at the United Nations Headquarters.

Visitors explore the Istanbul Photo Awards 2025 exhibition, Blue Gallery, New York, U.S., Oct. 20, 2025. (AA Photo)

The competition evaluates both single and series photos in categories including news, sports, nature and environment, portrait and daily life. Detailed information about the winning images can be found at istanbulphotoawards.com.

This year, the contest is supported by Turkcell as the communications sponsor, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) as the overseas event sponsor and Turkish Airlines (THY) as a partial transportation sponsor.