Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Winter, full moons and tennis: Weekly top photos

by agencies Jan 23, 2022 11:37 am +03 +03:00

A couple sits beside a lake in Turkey's eastern province Van, Jan. 17, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Members of the Taliban sit overlooking the capital at the Wazir Akbar Khan hill, Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 20, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

South Korean Buddhist monks participate in a rally at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2022. Thousands of Buddhist monks gathered to protest alleged religious discrimination by the South Korean government.

(AP Photo)

A man sweeps a street in Mumbai, India, Jan. 19, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Kwon Soon-woo, of South Korea, serves to Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, during their second-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The waning gibbous moon rises behind the Obelisk of Ramses II (1279-1213 BC) and the Luxor Temple Pylon in Egypt's southern city of Luxor, Jan. 19, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

An overhead view of Las Americas Square in San Salvador, El Salvador, Jan. 22, 2022, ahead of a Roman Catholic Church ceremony to beatify two priests and two lay people, all victims of right-wing death squads during El Salvador’s civil war. Beatification is the first step toward canonization and sainthood in the Catholic Church.

(AP Photo)

Ukrainian servicemen patrol a street toward the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Verkhnotoretske village in Yasynuvata district, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Jan. 22, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Recently deported from Australia for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Visitors wear traditional hanbok dress as they walk on the grounds of the Gyeongbokgung Palace after a snowfall in Seoul, Soth Korea, Jan. 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A layer of snow blankets the old city of Istanbul, Jan. 22, 2022.

(IHA Photo)

A man walks at sunrise near the West Pier in Brighton, southern England, Jan. 20, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Pedestrians feed seagulls on the Golden Horn as the sun sets in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 19, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Residents wade through floodwater around their homes after heavy rain in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Jan. 19, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A customer gets a haircut in a concert hall as museums and concert halls protest against government rules allowing gyms and hairdressers to re-open while they have to stay shut due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Jan. 19, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Visitors throw printed money in the air while getting their photos taken at Gaki Hip, a pop-up museum using everyday objects in Taiwan such as bubble tea, claw-machines and pineapples to encourage visitors to rethink the definition of Taiwan's culture, in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 20, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A worker rests after cleaning an oil spill caused by abnormal waves, triggered by a massive underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga, off the coast of Lima, in Ventanilla, Peru, Jan. 19, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.