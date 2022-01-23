Winter, full moons and tennis: Weekly top photos

An overhead view of Las Americas Square in San Salvador, El Salvador, Jan. 22, 2022, ahead of a Roman Catholic Church ceremony to beatify two priests and two lay people, all victims of right-wing death squads during El Salvador’s civil war. Beatification is the first step toward canonization and sainthood in the Catholic Church.
Visitors throw printed money in the air while getting their photos taken at Gaki Hip, a pop-up museum using everyday objects in Taiwan such as bubble tea, claw-machines and pineapples to encourage visitors to rethink the definition of Taiwan's culture, in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 20, 2022.
